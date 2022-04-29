Hudson’s Bay names Nadira Singh as chief financial officer

Canadian retailer Hudson’s Bay has announced the appointment of Nadira Singh as its chief financial officer, effective May 2.

Singh will report directly to president of Hudson’s Bay, Wayne Drummond, who said in a release: “As we evolve our stores to be destinations of discovery for our customers, I am delighted to welcome Nadira to the Hudson’s Bay team. I know she will be a tremendous leader in helping drive our strategy to deliver results.”

Singh joins the team with 15 years of experience in finance, project planning and process transformation under her belt. Most recently, she served as vice president, finance, of Ontario Power Generation.

Speaking on her appointment, Singh said: “I am thrilled to be joining Canada’s iconic retail institution Hudson’s Bay. I am inspired by the work the team has done to transform the in-store experience and look forward to supporting Hudson’s Bay stores across Canada.”