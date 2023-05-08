Hugo Boss launches a dedicated denim line under Hugo Blue

Following the brand refresh in 2022, Hugo Boss is expanding its portfolio with Hugo Blue, a new line dedicated to denim under the Hugo brand.

Set to launch with a summer collection in 2024, the company said in a release, Hugo Blue will introduce the well-known Hugo logo representing a bold, fresh, and young style. The aesthetic of the brand line for men and women is inspired by street culture and embraces a relaxed approach, including some unisex styles.

The company added that denim is at the core of the collection and is complemented by jersey, knitwear, outerwear pieces, and accessories.

"In line with our new brand direction and 24/7 approach, we are continuously expanding our range of casualwear offerings. Building on the successful brand refresh of Hugo, it was a natural step forward for us to launch a second line under Hugo. With the new line we appeal to the younger generation of consumers and realise the brand’s full potential.,” said Daniel Grieder, CEO of Hugo Boss.

Hugo Blue will launch four collections per year and has the same entry price level as the existing Hugo brand line. The products will be available worldwide in Hugo retail stores and via the online store Hugoboss.com. The brand’s wholesale and e-commerce partners will also carry the new line. The order season for the first Hugo Blue collection for summer 2024 starts in June 2023 and the products will arrive at the points of sale in February 2024.