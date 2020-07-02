Hugo Boss names Oliver Timm as Chief Sales Officer

The supervisory board of Hugo Boss Ag has appointed Oliver Timm as Chief Sales Officer (CSO) with effect from January 1, 2021. In this position, the company said in a statement, he will assume global responsibility for the group’s own retail operations as well as wholesale and e-commerce businesses.

“I am very happy that, with the addition of Oliver Timm, our managing board is now complete. The depth and breadth of his expertise in retail, wholesale and ecommerce make him the perfect candidate for a position of this significance at Hugo Boss,” commented Hermann Waldemer, Chairman of the Hugo Boss Ag supervisory board.

Career starting in 1998, Timm, the company added, held various management positions at PVH, including managing director for the German market from 2005 to 2014. In 2016, he assumed the position of chief commercial officer PVH Europe, playing an instrumental role in driving the commercial strategies for the Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein brands in the EMEA region – across all distribution channels.

With the appointments to the managing board now made, the company further said, CEO Mark Langer will take up his consultative role earlier than planned – on July 16, 2020 – and simultaneously vacate his seat on the managing board.

Picture:Facebook/Hugo