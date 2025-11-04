Hugo Boss now sees annual targets at lower end of ranges

Fashion group Hugo Boss is taking a more cautious view of the current year. For 2025, sales and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) are expected to be at the lower end of the forecast ranges of 4.2 to 4.4 billion euros and 380 to 440 million euros respectively, due to economic uncertainties and negative currency effects.

In the third quarter, sales fell by 4 percent year-over-year to 989 million euros. On a currency-adjusted basis, Hugo Boss recorded a decline of one percent. While currency-adjusted revenues declined in the European and Asia/Pacific regions, the group grew on this basis in the Americas. This was thanks to a moderate increase in sales in the US market and double-digit growth in Latin America.

The ongoing cost-saving programme had a positive impact on the gross margin, which increased by one percentage point to 61.2 percent. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) remained stable at 95 million euros. The bottom line showed Hugo Boss earned 60 million euros, an increase of 7 percent, thanks to an improved financial result. The figures were broadly in line with expectations.