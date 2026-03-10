Hugo Boss profits rise on cost savings, but forecasts revenue decline

Fashion group Hugo Boss felt the effects of the weak economic climate last year, reporting slightly lower revenue. However, profits increased thanks to cost savings.

For the current year, the company remains cautious. As announced in December, management continues to expect a currency-adjusted revenue decline in the mid to high single-digit percentage range. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) are forecast to reach between 300 and 350 million euros (350 to 408 million dollars), also marking a decrease.

Annual revenue to decline slightly in 2025

Last year, revenue fell slightly by one percent to 4.27 billion euros. On a currency-adjusted basis, Hugo Boss recorded an increase of 2 percent, supported by a strong final quarter. Meanwhile, EBIT rose by 8 percent to 391 million euros. The corresponding operating margin improved by 0.8 percentage points to 9.2 percent.

Net profit for Hugo Boss was 249 million euros, up 17 percent on the previous year. Analysts had expected lower figures across the board.