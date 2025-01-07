Hultafors Group acquires Lyngsøe Rainwear

Hultafors Group has acquired Lyngsøe Rainwear, a rainwear brand that extends and complements its offering of professional workwear and safety equipment.

The company said in a release that Lyngsøe Rainwear will operate as a standalone business unit under Hultafors Group’s existing workwear brand Fristads.

“We are deeply impressed with Lyngsøe Rainwear’s broad assortment of rainwear that helps protect workers in harsh environments across a broad end user base. This is a natural next step for Hultafors Group to broaden our workwear portfolio and a product category that is well aligned with our group mission to improve how the world works,” said Martin Knobloch, CEO of Hultafors Group.

Headquartered in Herning, Denmark, Lyngsøe Rainwear was founded in 1999 by Bo Lyngsøe, who will remain in his role as managing director.

Since 2018, Lyngsøe Rainwear has been a part of Hansen Protection in Norway which was acquired by Survitec in 2021, a global Survival Technology solutions provider that sells to the maritime, offshore, aerospace and defense industries.

“We see Hultafors Group as the perfect long-term owner for Lyngsøe Rainwear as they bring deep sector expertise and exciting growth potential,” added Robert Kledal, CEO for Survitec and Bo Lyngsøe, MD for Lyngsøe Rainwear.