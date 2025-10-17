Hummel to manage BeNeLux market directly again

After a 30-year partnership with Dutch licensee Deventrade, Hummel is taking back direct responsibility for Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg (BeNeLux).

The Danish sportswear brand of German origin has established the subsidiary Hummel BeNeLux to manage all business activities in the region from January 1, 2026, Hummel announced on Thursday. This move underscores Hummel's strategic ambition to strengthen its presence in key European regions.

“This is an important milestone for Hummel,” said Hummel CEO Lars Stentebjerg. “We are now taking the next step in our European journey by establishing our own organisation in the BeNeLux countries and positioning Hummel as a trusted and proactive partner for clubs, retailers and key customers throughout the market.”

Football and team sports play an important role for the company, which has previously collaborated with teams such as Feyenoord Rotterdam, AZ Alkmaar, FC Utrecht and Union Saint Gilloise. The company now aims to build on this by establishing collaborations with amateur and professional sports teams across the region.

The new market structure also includes dedicated e-commerce and supply chain solutions. Additionally, direct-to-consumer sales and wholesale partnerships will be promoted. The company is currently looking for a new sales director for BeNeLux.

“We are proud of what has been achieved in the market so far and are now ready to build on this foundation – to stand on our own two feet, be closer to our customers and partners, and reintroduce Hummel to a new generation with the same passion, authenticity and determination that have defined our brand for more than a century,” concluded Stentebjerg.