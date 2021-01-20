Hunter posts 88 percent rise in Q4 online sales

Hunter Boot Limited witnessed an 88 percent increase in ecommerce sales in the last quarter of 2020 and 100 percent increase in brand interest and search.

The company said in a statement that Hunter saw unprecedented demand for its rubber rain boots in the fourth quarter, with the iconic Original Tall Wellington selling out in key sizes in December and when the style was restocked in January, it got sold out again in two days. The company also reported sell out success with their footwear classics, including the iconic Original tall, the Chelsea Boot, Refined and Play.

The company added that the Original Wellington boot recorded 89 percent increase in sales, resulting in the product selling out in some key sizes – a first for the brand. Hunter’s most technical boot, the Balmoral Boot also hit a sales high of 62 percent against the same period last year.

Picture credit:Hunter