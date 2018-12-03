Hunter posts “biggest ever” e-commerce sales day

Hunter has announced that it exceeded 1 million pounds in sales in one day, the highest daily sales results in the brand’s history, on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year.

On Black Friday sales were up 32 percent from 2017 global, while Cyber Monday saw sales increase further, up 33 percent, the brand said in a statement.

For the full eight-days, Hunter stated that sales were up a record 38 percent, driven by “outstanding e-commerce trade” particularly in the US, which handled over 80 percent of global growth.

Non-footwear accounted for 20 percent of total sales, reflecting the brand’s continued growth of apparel and bags, which they have made a priority for the brand, while full price items performed robustly, up 55 percent from last year, accounting for 34 percent of total global sales and 41 percent in the US.

Vincent Wauters, chief executive officer at Hunter, said in a statement: “This year’s Cyber Week sales represents an important milestone in the history of the company and the execution of our plans. We are seeing continued growth and high demand across all channels.

“Our e-commerce trade is thriving, having enhanced our online shopping experience, and our non-footwear trade and multi-category mix continue to deliver significant growth. We are delighted that we also saw a significant increase in demand for full price product both prior and during this period, famous for significant discounting. This demonstrates to us quite clearly that demand for the Hunter brand is incredibly strong.”