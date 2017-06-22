Huntsman x TOSHI launch at home delivery and fitting service

Savile Row tailor Huntsman has partnered with luxury technology company Toshi to offer personal home delivery and fitting service for its London-based customers.

The new service, which is available to customers living within Zones 1 to 3 in London, offers online shoppers the chance to select a timed delivery slot to receive their order. An experienced tailor will then deliver the purchased goods personally to the customers given address.

In addition to home delivery, customers can also choose to add alternative sizes or suggested additional purchases and be able to add on an at home fitting service with the experience tailor. The luxury delivery and fitting service sees Huntsman aiming to close the gap between e-commerce and the in-store experience.

Founded on Savile Row in 1849, Huntsman is a bespoke tailor which also offers made-to-measure and ready-to-wear collections and accessories.

Photo: Courtesy of Huntsman