Hush reports narrowed operating loss despite turnover decline

Hush Homewear Limited, the premium women’s fashion and lifestyle brand, has reported a strategic shift in its fiscal 2025 performance, prioritizing brand health and profitability over sheer sales volume.

Despite a 14 percent decline in turnover to 45.1 million pounds (61.1 million dollars), the company successfully narrowed its operating loss to 4.2 million pounds, a significant improvement from the previous year’s 7.9 million pounds loss. This recovery was driven by a disciplined decision to reduce promotional activity and focus on full-price trading, which boosted the company's gross margin by 280 basis points to 32 percent. The company's EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, amortization, and exceptional items) also improved to a loss of 2.3 million pounds versus loss of 5.1 million pounds in the previous year.

While navigating a "double-digit decline" in the broader UK premium womenswear market, Hush aggressively expanded its digital and physical footprint. Key highlights from the period included launch on the Marks & Spencer online marketplace in March 2025 providing access to over nine million customers. The company's sales through third-party brand partners surged by 42 percent year-on-year. Hush opened four new retail concessions with two new partners, increasing its physical touch-points across the UK.

The company underwent a significant capital restructure during the period, releasing certain debt obligations and securing further shareholder support to fund future growth. To steer this new phase, Hush has overhauled its leadership team, appointing Philip Mountford (formerly of Hunkemoller and Versace) as chair, Jill Stanton (ex-Nike and M&S) as non-executive director, and Rebecca Scott as CFO.

Current trading for the first half of FY26 remains in line with board expectations, with management reporting stronger sell-through of new-season products. With inventory levels reduced by 5 percent to 9.6 million pounds and a 5 percent growth in its customer database, the board remains confident in the brand's resilience and its path toward sustainable, long-term profitability.