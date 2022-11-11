Hyve Group director to join Olympia London

ASM Global, a producer of entertainment experiences and venue management, has announced the appointment of Julie Driscoll as its new chief executive officer of Olympia London, effective December 5.

The event venue’s managing director, Nigel Nathan, will remain on in a consultancy role for three months to ensure a smooth transition.

Driscoll previously worked within the Hyve Group, for which she is currently serving as director for retail, manufacturing and engineering, as well as chair of the Association of Exhibition Organisers (AEO) and board member of the Events Industry Alliance.

To her new role, Driscoll will bring experience in running large-scale trade events and cross-industry collaborations, including the likes of Spring and Autumn Fair, Pure London and Breakbulk.

In a release, Driscoll further confirmed she would be stepping down as chair of AEO, stating that she would like to thank the organisation’s team and board for their hard work.

She added: “The AEO is an important organisation supporting and nurturing thriving exhibitions’ industry. It has been such a joy to be part of the AEO community and I look forward to seeing what I know will be their successful journey ahead.”

ASM Global was appointed to run operations at Olympia London, where the likes of Sneaker Con and Pure London are set.