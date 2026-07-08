I-Run acquires Belgian chain Trakks, begins international physical expansion

French running equipment specialist i-Run has acquired its Belgian counterpart Trakks. This strategic move, announced by Trakks in a LinkedIn post, allows i-Run to open its first physical stores outside of France. The company already has a strong online presence across Europe.

The French running specialist has bought the six physical shops and the e-commerce site of the Belgian brand Trakks, according to reports from the business daily L'Echo. The financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed. Trakks' physical network includes six points-of-sale located in the following municipalities: Etterbeek; Uccle; Charleroi; Rocourt; Jambes; and Waterloo.

In a LinkedIn post, Christophe Thomas, founder of Trakks, wrote: “This may seem like a “simple” deal, but it is much more than just a deal (...) Over months of discussions with the i-Run management, we discovered that we share genuine and sincere common ground. This has only strengthened our desire to work together.”

The i-Run company, founded in France in 2007, currently operates 24 stores in its domestic market. At the same time, the distributor has developed a strong digital presence with e-commerce platforms active in several European countries: France; Belgium; Spain; Germany; the Netherlands; Portugal; Austria; and Italy. This acquisition agreement significantly strengthens i-Run's position in the Benelux sportswear market.