Icon Outlet annual sales ahead of 2019 levels

Annual sales at London’s Icon Outlet in 2022 surpassed pre-pandemic 2019 levels after capping the year off with strong holiday trading.

The outlet shopping centre, located at The O2, reported a 16 percent increase in like-for-like sales in 2022 compared to 2019 as shoppers returned to physical stores following the end of lockdown restrictions.

Weekly average sales rose 12 percent compared to 2019 levels, while average spend per customer increased by 16 percent.

During the important ‘Super Saturday’ weekend, from December 17 to 18, sales were up 13 percent compared to 2019, while sales on Boxing Day were the outlet’s biggest since opening, up 11 percent on a like-for-like basis compared to 2019.

The year also saw a number of new additions to the shopping centre, including a 3,541 square foot Superdry store which opened in the summer.

“The new additions to our enticing tenant mix reinforces The O2’s position as London’s leading day-come-night, all-encompassing destination where new and returning customers can shop, eat and play all under one iconic roof,” said Louisa Dalgleish, the leasing director of Icon Outlet.

“Looking ahead, we’re excited to see what 2023 brings, as The O2 has its most compelling tenant line-up to date across outlet shopping, leisure and F&B, placing us in a strong position to deliver another high performing year,” she said.