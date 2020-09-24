Icon Outlet sales up 30 percent since end of lockdown

Icon Outlet has revealed that sales at the London shopping destination have increased by 30 percent from the first week of reopening post-lockdown to the 12th week.

Sales in that period increased from approximately 65 percent of previous year like-for-like levels at reopening to around 95 percent of levels in weeks 11 and 12. The urban outlet’s footfall has also doubled since reopening in June and is now at 75 percent of prior-year levels.

Icon Outlet, which is a joint venture between AEG and Crosstree Real Estate Partners, also said it experienced a bumper August bank holiday, with like-for-like sales up 13 percent year-on-year. “The figures are evidence the shopping destination continues to buck the trend in London since reopening on the 15 June as an attractive and highly accessible location for visitors from Greater London and the South East,” the shopping destination said in a statement.

Icon Outlet upbeat on improving post-lockdown trading

In August, Tommy Hilfiger Kids became the first brand to open at Icon Outlet since the destination began its phased reopening in June. It joined a line-up of big-name international brands at the popular shopping hub, including Aspinal of London, Adidas, Nike and Ted Baker.

Speaking on behalf of AEG and Crosstree, Marion Dillon, leasing director for Icon Outlet, said in a statement: “Icon Outlet had already established itself as a standalone retail destination offering something different in the capital, but that position is even stronger now as Londoners and visitors from the South East adjust to shopping in the new reality. Icon Outlet’s great value premium brands and its unique experience are proving to be an enduring combination.

“We have created a successful retail community in which operators thrive due to the appeal of Icon Outlet and its position as a key part of The O2, the world’s number one events and entertainment venue.”