Icon Outlet upbeat on 2022 following ‘strong’ 2021 results

London’s Icon Outlet says it is in a “strong position” for the year ahead following positive results in 2021 since reopening from lockdown.

The popular London shopping destination saw a 5 percent increase in like-for-like sales since opening in April 2020 compared to the same period last year.

It also reported weekly average sales up 17.5 percent, while sales in the fashion and sports category grew by 10 percent.

The outlet shopping centre said it saw “strong” results in 2021, “across the key metrics of performance, new brand signings and openings, and consumer engagement”.

It saw a combined 74,000 square feet of new signings during the year.

Upbeat on 2022

“The new additions to our line-up reinforce our position as London’s leading day-out destination where customers can shop, eat and play all under one roof as we continue to attract both new and returning customers,” said Janine Constantin-Russell, managing director of Icon Outlet and the Entertainment District at The O2.

She added that Icon Outlet is now in a “strong position to deliver another high performing year”.

Between August and October 2021, 59 percent of visitors were living outside Icon Outlet’s catchment area, compared to 24 percent during the same period in 2019.

Icon Outlet said this was proof it is establishing itself as a “must visit” destination for domestic tourists.