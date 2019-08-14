Iconix Brand Group enlists another new licensee

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. has been expanding its licensing agreements. Shortly after announcing new licensees for its Danskin and London Fog brands, the owner of a growing portfolio of consumer brands has named a new footwear licensee for Rampage.

Titan Industries, Inc. will design, manufacture and distribute footwear for Rampage for the next five years. Its first Rampage footwear collection will debut for the Spring 2020 season and will reflect the contemporary women's lifestyle brand's bold, feminine aesthetic.

“We look forward to collaborating with Iconix to grow the Rampage footwear business,” Joel Oblonsky, chief executive officer of Titan Industries, said in a statement. “Titan Industries has extensive experience in the women’s fashion footwear space and Rampage is a brand with tremendous potential in this market.”

Since its founding in 1998, Titan Industries has focused on high fashion footwear for contemporary women's brands. It currently holds footwear licensing for Badgley Mischka, Jewel Badgley Mischka, Splendid, Wrapton, and Zac Zac Posen.

Rampage currently retailers through Belk, Stage, 6PM, Shoe Carnival and Amazon, with an average price point between 15 and 80 dollars for footwear and 15 and 100 dollars for handbags.