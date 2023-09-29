IFM and Première Vision publish study on: ‘the evolution of sustainable fashion and its perception’

”The image of fashion is undoubtedly improving," the director of the IFM Economic Observatory said in the context of a recent study on fashion and sustainability conducted by the French fashion school and the trade show Première Vision. The report, entitled "Sustainable fashion hits its stride," gives insight into the dynamics of eco-responsibility and its developments.

About the study: The results of this study conducted by IFM-Première Vision follow an initial edition published in 2019. The analysis is based on the responses to a survey of 5,000 individuals surveyed in five countries: France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and the United States. The study was released on September 13, 2023.<

In 2022, in France, consumers spent an average of 148.6 euros on so-called "eco-responsible" fashion. This figure is higher than in 2021 but lower than the average spent by consumers in the United States and Germany. Overall, in 2022, 46.5 percent of Europeans declared having purchased ‘sustainable’ items. This figure reaches 50.4 percent in the United States.

Across the five countries analysed, Première Vision notes that 9 out of 10 people perceive sustainable products as fashionable items. Eco-responsible fashion is thus now seen as compatible with trends. This was not the case a few years ago. Moreover, the perception of environmental responsibility remains strongly linked to the geographical proximity of production sites. The ‘made in’ label still has a strong impact on the end consumer. According to 82.3 percent of French people, a garment must be made in France to be considered sustainable.

Another important criterion for the buyer is the material used. In France, 37.7 percent of respondents cite materials as the primary indicator of ‘eco-responsibility’.

According to the study, efforts are also being made when it comes to the data provided to buyers. Three years ago, the lack of information was cited as the main obstacle to purchasing eco-responsible clothing. Since then, Première Vision notes that the level of information available to the public has significantly increased. While in 2019, 50.4 percent of French people felt they did not know enough about the subject, this figure drops to 33 percent in 2023.

To access this data, the clothing label is cited as the primary source of information in all the countries studied.

However, the authors of the study note that the proportion of consumers who believe they have enough information still only represents a third of the sample analysed except in the United States). More efforts are thus still required.

And what about second-hand items?

The study confirms the rise of the global second-hand market. Among the countries analysed, the United States reveals the highest figures: 58.5 percent of American women and 52.6 percent of American men bought second-hand clothing in 2022.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.FR. Translation and edit from French into English by: Veerle Versteeg.