IKKS Paris opens second UK store

French fashion and lifestyle brand IKKS Paris has opened doors to a second UK store in London’s shopping destination King’s Road.

The second store follows the brand’s flagship store at 3 Carnaby Street. The company said in a release that the 1,300 sq. ft. store carries the womenswear, and junior lines with menswear to be introduced.

IKKS Paris, was founded in 1987 by Gérard Le Goff and offers a full collection of womenswear, menswear, kidswear and accessories. The collection includes four stylistic pillars, Urban Rock, Urban Cargo, Urban Military and Urban Mobility.

The company added that the new stores have been designed to ensure customers have a premium experience, including a lounge area and complimentary coffee for customers as well as regular in-store brand activations including style sessions, talks and personalisation.

Presenting their SS22 collection in full, the stores will hold UK exclusives, and will include a showcase of their hero ‘Free the Sea’ collection, a sustainable range made using Seaqual yarn produced by the Seaqual Initative, which uses recycled plastic waste from the sea with proceeds going to The SeaCleaners NGO. The capsule collection runs across women’s, men’s and kids and includes iconic French ‘Ma breton stripe pieces.

The brand is also known for its signature leather pieces, seen in biker jackets, bags and combat boots. The iconic 1440 handbags, so named as there are 1440 minutes in each day, are available in a range of colour and size options.

The company further said that click and collect will be available in the UK from October. The brand has 800 standalone stores worldwide.