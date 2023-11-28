‘Illustration is stronger than ever’: Fida 2023 winners named

The eight winners of this year’s Fashion Illustration and Design Awards (Fida) have been announced, each selected for their high standard of artistic ability and diverse range of technical skills.

For its eighth edition, Fida introduced new textiles and live event artist categories for the first time, bringing the total award categories to eight, a move it said was aimed at “opening up a different dialogue and showcasing the broadening field of fashion arts”.

In this regard, Jiale Man received the Textile and Print Illustrator of the Year Award, while Tracey Smith was honoured with the Live Event Artist of the Year Award.

Fida 2023 winner: Reiki Chan - Digital Technologist and Creator of the Year Credits: Fida 2023.

Other winners included Melanie De Jong, the recipient of the Excellence in Fashion Art & Illustration Award; Reiki Chan, the Digital Technologist and Creator of the Year; Selma Imrenk, for the Portrait Artist of the Year Award; Armend Cordero, Animator & Social Media Content Creator of the Year Award; Leeds University’s Millie Connor, who won the Student Illustrator of the Year Award; and Ragna Von Negelein, who received the commendation for Best Advertisement and Publishing Illustrator of the Year.

Winning pieces to be shown at Fide live event

In a release, Anja Karboul, judge for the competition and live event artist, said on the announcement: “With these awards, Fida brings together a variety of expressive works that have the power to tell a story and remind us why the relevance of illustration is stronger than ever in the age of digital media.”

Fida 2023 winner: Melanie De Jong - Excellence in Fashion Art & Illustration Award Credits: Fida 2023.

Karboul was joined on the jury by founder of ShowStudio, Nick Knight; creative advisor for Condé Nast Italia, Sara Sozzani Maino; portrait artist and illustrator, Viktoria Maliar; and fashion editor at FashionUnited, Jackie Mallon.

Over 20,000 pounds worth of prizes were up for grabs this year, alongside a feature in the annual Fida book ‘The Fible’, as well as in a virtual exhibition.

Winning work will also be showcased at Fida’s first Live Weekender Event in London’s Big Sky Studios Creative Campus from February 9 to 11, 2024.

Fida 2023 winner: Selma Imrenk - Portrait Artist of the Year Award Credits: Fida 2023.

Fida 2023 winner: Ragna Von Negelein - Best Advertisement and Publishing Illustrator of the Year Credits: Fida 2023.