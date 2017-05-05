Impact of Technology on Personal Accessories Industry

PODCAST: In this monthly Fashion Friday podcast series contributor Euromonitor International, Jasmine Seng, an Personal Accessories analyst at Euromonitor International, gives us a glance into the rise of technology and its impact on personal accessories industry.

How do you think technology has affected the way consumers purchase personal accessories?

With the rise of technology, consumers are increasingly turning to e-commerce to purchase their products. It is no different from personal accessories as well. 2016, the category within personal accessories that had the largest percentage of products sold through internet retailing was bags and luggage, where 7.8 percent of the world’s bags and luggage sales were recorded online. With the rise of online retailing platforms such as Zalando in Western Europe, Zappos in North America and Tmall in Asia Pacific, it is no surprise that consumers are able to gain more access to personal accessories online.