In Pictures: Primark unveils ‘refreshed’ look and new ‘brand world’

Budget retailer Primark has unveiled a refreshed brand look and feel alongside the launch of a new summer campaign and collection dubbed ‘Viva Summer’.

The update, developed alongside branding and creative agency VCCP, comes as part of the retailer’s newly introduced ‘Portal’, a design shift which will be used across campaigns and the wider brand world.

As such, shoppers will be able to view a “playful” update to the Primark logo, which has received a renewed take on its signature blue in a specially designed font. The new look will be seen across social, in-direct communications and in-store, with further roll outs planned for later in the year.

Viva Summer campaign. Credits: Primark.

Speaking on the changes, and after highlighting the expansive reach Primark has, Michelle McEttrick, chief customer officer, said in a release: “Our success and ambitious growth plans have been driven by our commitment to delivering exceptional products at unbeatable prices.

“As we continue to grow and cement ourselves as a truly global brand, we want to ensure that wherever in the world you find us, you’ll always get the same great unique Primark experience that you know and love.”

The brand refresh coincides with the launch of a new summer collection for Primark, spanning womenswear, menswear and kidswear and consisting of swimwear, sleepwear, daytime and evening looks.

