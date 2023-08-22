In Pictures: This is what Esprit's relaunch looks like

Fashion brand Esprit is relaunching this coming September. Several years of preparation preceded the relaunch, but now the time has finally come. Earlier, Esprit CEO William Pak told FashionUnited exactly how the relaunch was coming together. Now, additional images of the first campaign of the 'new Esprit' have also been shared.

Read the article with Esprit CEO William Pak here How Esprit is gearing up for a major relaunch after years of brand degradation

The brand is returning to its Californian heritage, meaning the collection will focus on more sustainable materials, better-quality products and lots of colour. The range will consist of 'collection' and 'foundation', making up the bulk of the offering, but to this will be added a new layer of 'hero' products with a higher price point, Pak previously told FashionUnited.

Esprit's new campaign now hints at the new Esprit even further. Take a sneak peek through the images below.

Esprit FW23 Credits: Esprit

Esprit FW23 Credits: Esprit

Esprit FW23 Credits: Esprit

Esprit FW23 Credits: Esprit

Esprit FW23 Credits: Esprit

Esprit FW23 Credits: Esprit

Esprit FW23 Credits: Esprit

Esprit FW23 Credits: Esprit

Esprit FW23 Credits: Esprit