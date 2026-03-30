In-Store Fashion defies downward trend as UK retail streak ends

The UK retail sector saw its seven-week growth streak come to an abrupt halt this week, with total like-for-like (LFL) sales falling by -3.04%. This dip follows a period of sustained momentum and was measured against an exceptionally strong +10% base from the same period last year. While the headline figures entered the red, the fashion sector provided a fascinating case study in channel divergence.

Total fashion LFLs fell by -1.22%, ending five weeks of consecutive growth. However, this decline was driven entirely by the digital space. Non-store fashion sales dropped by -3.43%, a result that reflects a correction after five weeks of expansion and a comparison against a massive +18.90% online base from 2025.

In sharp contrast, the physical store remained a sanctuary for apparel retailers. Store fashion sales climbed by +2.52%, remarkably extending their record of having grown every single week since the start of 2026. This in-store resilience was supported by a significant boost in footfall, which rose by +3.3% across all channels. As the weather shifted from an unsettled start to brighter, milder spring conditions, shoppers flocked back to physical destinations. High streets were the biggest winners with a +4.2% jump in traffic, followed by retail parks at +3.6% and shopping centres at +1.3%.

While total store LFLs across all categories slipped slightly by -0.35%, fashion's ability to remain positive on the high street suggests that the "touch and feel" of new spring collections is currently outweighing the convenience of online browsing. As we move further into the season, retailers will be heartened by this persistent appetite for physical shopping, even as the digital market catches its breath after a record-breaking start to the year.