In The Style names Jocelyn Seeley as design manager

In The Style has announced the appointment of Jocelyn Seeley as its new design manager.

According to a Drapers report, Seeley, former Boohoo Group’s head of design, now leads a team of five designers and reports to Adam Frisby, owner and founder of the brand.

Commenting on her new role at In The Style, the report quoted her saying: “I’ll be leading a very talented design team and look forward to being part of driving the brand's ethos of inclusivity and body confidence.”

Seeley most recently served as design manager at River Island from August 2021 to November 2022. She was head of design at Boohoo Group from 2016 to 2021.

Starting her career with streetwear brand Henleys in 2007 as junior designer, Seeley has worked in multiple designer roles at Visage, Spring Near East Manufacturing and Basic Thinking.

Founded in 2013 by entrepreneur Adam Frisby, In The Style is a digital womenswear fashion brand with social media influencer collaboration model.