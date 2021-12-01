Increasing female purchasing power, a boon to the golf apparel market

As more women play golf and female purchasing power is growing globally, so are the sales of specialised apparel for this sport.

The women’s segment is now bigger than any individual product category in golf, according to the ‘Purchasing Power of Women in Golf’ study released by Golf Datatech.

“We estimate the total U.S. golf equipment business, for both men and women, including all channels, will increase by roughly 30 percent versus 2020 levels, reaching nearly 5.59 billion dollars, while golf apparel sales will be up closer to 40 percent to 1.96 billion dollars,” said John Krzynowek, co-founder of Golf Datatech.

Indeed, women are playing more golf - the National Golf Foundation estimates the number of female golfers in 2020 increased by 7percent to 6 million, up from 5.6 million in 2019.

Women who play golf are also increasing their spending in performance clothing and accessories, with total equipment and apparel sales expected above the 1.53 billion dollars mark for 2021. Today, women account for about a fifth of this 5.59 billion dollars niche market.