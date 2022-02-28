Indian footwear wholesaler Vanilla Moon to open UK headquarters

Women’s footwear wholesaler, Vanilla Moon, is opening a new UK headquarters in central London after securing a funding package from HSBC UK. Vanilla Moon is owned by India-based Leiner Shoes.

The company said in a statement that the new investment will enable the business to purchase the 1300 sq. ft. site, which will open in March. It will be a new permanent base for Vanilla Moon while the business focuses on growing online sales across the UK and Europe in response to increasing demand for mid-market to high-end women’s shoes.

Commenting on the development, Gautam Mehra, founder and managing director of Vanilla Moon, said in a release: “We’re delighted to be opening our new UK based headquarters so we can continue our mission to expand our digital presence and share our footwear with a larger audience. The support from HSBC UK has been invaluable in allowing us to grow in the UK and Europe.”

The company expects the new site to boost recruitment in the local London area, creating up to five new jobs, including a social media manager, sales manager, and designer and around 40 jobs in India.

Since its inception in 2007, Vanilla Moon has focused on growing its presence within physical retailers. Inspired by the successful online launch of its sister brand, JVAM, in Japan, the business now aims to replicate this success in the UK and Europe and is taking its first steps towards growing its digital platforms.

“We’re pleased to have been able to support Vanilla Moon in the purchase of a new headquarters, which will allow the business to continue its mission to widen its customer base online and grow sales as a result,” added Amit Tomar, senior commercial manager, HSBC UK.