Indian women-led trade mission concludes UK visit following landmark agreement

A delegation of 13 women-led Indian enterprises has concluded a trade mission to the UK, marking a significant milestone in the implementation of the bilateral Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) signed on July 24, 2025. The mission, focused on the textiles and agrifood sectors, is the first women-centric initiative since the agreement established India’s first standalone chapter on trade and gender equality.

The mission was coordinated by the International Trade Centre (ITC) under the SheTrades Commonwealth+ Programme, in partnership with the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO). The delegation visited London, Manchester, and Yorkshire from February 10 to 13, 2026, to engage in business-to-business (B2B) meetings with British buyers and distributors.

FTA to unlock 25.5 billion pounds in bilateral trade

The UK-India trade relationship, currently valued at 47.4 billion pounds for the four quarters ending September 2025, is projected to grow by an additional 25.5 billion pounds (34.80 million dollars) following the full implementation of the CETA. Under the agreement, 99 percent of Indian exports now enjoy zero-duty access to the British market, a move expected to significantly enhance the competitiveness of labour-intensive industries.

The ITC SheTrades India Hub, hosted by FIEO, aims to integrate women-owned micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) into these global value chains. Industry data suggests that closing gender gaps in economic participation could potentially boost global GDP by up to 12 percent.

Sectoral opportunities in textiles and jewellery

The mission highlighted high-value, export-ready products, including geographical indication-tagged silks and handwoven textiles. According to recent trade figures:

Textiles and apparel: Indian garment and textile exports to the UK reached approximately 1.79 billion dollars in the 2024–2025 period. The removal of a 9.6 percent import duty is expected to drive a 40 to 45 percent increase in volume.

Gems and jewellery: This sector remains a critical trade component, with Indian jewellery exports currently valued at 400 million dollars. With the abolition of tariffs ranging from 4 to 10 percent, exports are projected to double within three years.

Agrifood: The agreement eliminates tariffs on 1,437 agricultural and 985 food lines, creating significant headroom for Indian specialty food products and tropical fruits.

Strategic focus on sustainable supply chains

During the mission, delegates met with Nidhi Mani Tripathi, minister (economic) at the High Commission of India, and Seema Malhotra, UK minister for the Indo-Pacific. Discussions centred on leveraging Chapter 23 of the free trade agreement (FTA), which promotes gender-inclusive economic growth.

FIEO president S C Ralhan noted that many participating businesses already align with British consumer expectations for ethical and sustainable supply chains. This strategic alignment, combined with duty-free access for leather, footwear, and marine products, positions India to increase its market share against competitors such as Vietnam and Bangladesh.