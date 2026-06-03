Inditex calls annual general meeting for July 7

Madrid – Following the publication of its first quarter 2026 results, Inditex has called its investors to the 2026 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, July 7. During the meeting, the appointment of José Ignacio Goirigolzarri Tellaeche as a new independent director on the Inditex Board of Directors will be proposed. Goirigolzarri is the former chief executive officer of BBVA and former executive chairman of CaixaBank.

According to information submitted by the Spanish fashion multinational to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), the Inditex Board of Directors agreed to convene the company's ordinary Annual General Meeting during its meeting last Tuesday, June 2, 2026. The meeting is scheduled for 12pm Central European Summer Time (CEST) on Tuesday, July 7. Shareholders of the Spanish company can participate both online and in person by attending the meeting at Inditex's headquarters in Arteixo, A Coruña.

Beyond these formalities, the meeting's agenda has been structured around a total of nine points. The meeting will begin with the approval of the individual annual accounts and management report for the 2025 financial year. This will be followed by the approval of the annual accounts and management report of the consolidated group; the approval of the Consolidated Non-Financial Information and Sustainability Report; and the fourth point, of particular interest to investors, will be the approval of the proposed application of the 2025 financial year's results and the distribution of dividends.

In this regard, and following what was previously announced by Inditex's management during the presentation of its 2025 annual results on March 11, the Board of Directors will propose a dividend of 1.75 euros per share to the Annual General Meeting, charged to the 2025 results. This amount is 4.16 percent higher than the dividend agreed for the 2024 results. It consists of an ordinary dividend of 1.20 euros and an extraordinary dividend of 0.55 euros per share. These amounts will be paid in two equal instalments of 0.875 euros per share. The first was paid on May 4, and the second will be paid on November 2, 2026. The second payment will comprise the 0.55 euros extraordinary dividend and the remaining 0.325 euros per share proposed as the ordinary dividend.

Renewal of the board of directors

Continuing with the agenda, the fifth item will be the renewal of the Inditex Board of Directors. This governing body currently consists of 10 directors. The re-elections to be agreed upon are: Marta Ortega as a proprietary director; Óscar García Maceiras as an executive director; Flora Pérez Marcote—Marta Ortega's mother—as a proprietary director; Denise Patricia Kingsmill as an independent director; Pilar López Álvarez as an independent director; and Belén Romana García as an independent director.

Amancio Ortega, Roberto Cibeira and José Luis Durán Schulz will not be part of this renewal and will remain in their current positions on the board. Rodrigo Echenique Gordillo, however, will leave the Inditex Board of Directors when his term ends on July 12 this year. To fill this vacancy in the Spanish fashion multinational's governing body, the appointment of José Ignacio Goirigolzarri Tellaeche as a new independent director will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting. The board will thus remain unchanged with a total of 10 directors.

A well-recognised figure in the Spanish economic and financial world, Ignacio Goirigolzarri stood out during the 90s and the beginning of the 21st century as one of the main executives at BBVA, where he was appointed chief executive officer in 2001. He held this position until he left the company in 2009, taking early retirement. However, this did not mark the end of his professional life. Goirigolzarri returned to the forefront of the financial world with his appointment in 2012 as executive chairman of Bankia. He led the entity following the departure of Rodrigo Rato and during the period of the bank's partial nationalisation by the state. This stage concluded in March 2021 with the merger of Bankia and CaixaBank, under the latter's brand, with Goirigolzarri appointed as the new chairman of the resulting financial entity. He remained in this position until his resignation was announced on October 30, 2024, effective from January 1, 2025. From that date, the bank has been chaired by Tomás Muniesa, as non-executive chairman, with Gonzalo Gortázar remaining as chief executive officer.

Re-election of Ernst & Young and approval of remuneration policy

Completing the agenda for the upcoming Inditex Annual General Meeting, following the item on re-elections and new appointments to the Board, the re-election of Ernst & Young as the company's auditor for the 2026 financial year will be addressed. The meeting will conclude with the proposal for the approval of the directors' remuneration policy for the 2027, 2028 and 2029 financial years. This will be followed by a consultative vote on the Annual Report on Directors' Remuneration for the 2025 financial year. Finally, as a matter of procedure, the agenda includes the granting of powers for the execution of all resolutions passed during the meeting.

In summary Inditex will hold its Annual General Meeting on July 7, during which the appointment of José Ignacio Goirigolzarri Tellaeche as a new independent director will be proposed.

During the meeting, a dividend of 1.75 euros per share will be approved against the 2025 results, which is 4.16 percent higher than the previous year and payable in two instalments.

The Board of Directors will be partially renewed, with the re-election of Marta Ortega and Óscar García Maceiras, and the re-election of Ernst & Young as auditor and the approval of the directors' remuneration policy will be addressed.