Inditex collaborates with Maersk to cut down on maritime transport emissions

Spanish fashion conglomerate Inditex has announced a new partnership with freight company Maersk to reduce its global greenhouse gas (GHG) footprint.

The partnership sits in line with the ambitious sustainability targets set by the Zara parent company earlier this year, which includes reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2040.

Inditex aims to lower its GHG footprint from seaborne logistics by leveraging alternative fuels for all its inbound routes with Maersk. Through its Eco Delivery Ocean programme, Maersk replaces fossil fuels with green fuels, such as green methanol or second-generation biodiesel, to reduce GHG emissions.

Overall, Maersk expects to achieve an estimated reduction of more than 80 percent in GHG emissions per litre in comparison to conventional sources.

With its Eco Delivery Ocean programme, the freight group offers its customers the chance to use certified green fuels for their logistics at a set price. Customers who opt to use the programme receive a verified certificate showing their greenhouse gas savings and will not charged EU ETS fees by Maersk in the future.

Abel Lopez, head of import, export and transport at Inditex, said in a statement: “This collaboration is a great example of how boosting innovative solutions with dedicated partners is key to fight climate change. Through this joint initiative with Maersk, we are making significant strides in reducing emissions associated with our sea freight.”

“This project aligns with our goal to reach net zero emissions in 2040 and contributes to scale alternative fuels with a significantly reduced carbon footprint,” added Lopez. Inditex is among the first clients to assign all of its Maersk ocean inbound cargo to the ECO Delivery Ocean Programme.

In addition to using ECO Delivery for all of its ocean cargo, Inditex is also enhancing multimodal transport and partnering in a new rail solution pilot developed by Maersk, RENFE, and Cepsa that was launched earlier this summer in Southern Spain.