Inditex commits 6.5 million euros to Amazon protection

Inditex has agreed to invest approximately 6.5 million euros between 2026 and 2028 in a new partnership with Conservation International to support the protection of the Amazon rainforest, the company announced on Monday. The three-year initiative will fund the establishment of new protected areas and strengthen management of existing ones across six countries: Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Suriname.

The partnership is expected to contribute to the protection of more than two million hectares of rainforest, including the Cué-Cué and Marabitanas Indigenous Lands in Brazil, the Achuar Nation territory in Ecuador, the Santos Mercado, Gran Manupare and Alto Beni protected areas in Bolivia, and the Camaritagua and Curare-Los Ingleses Indigenous Reserves in Colombia, along with additional initiatives in Peru and Suriname.

Critical threshold

The announcement comes as scientists warn the Amazon is approaching a critical threshold. According to the brand's statement, roughly 15 percent of the biome has already been deforested, and researchers estimate that deforestation reaching 20-25 percent could trigger an irreversible tipping point with global consequences for climate and biodiversity. The forest holds carbon reserves that, if released, would equal 15 to 20 years of current global CO₂ emissions, and it is home to nearly 13 percent of all known species on Earth.

"The Amazon is the largest and most important tropical rainforest on Earth. It stores enormous amounts of carbon, helping to limit global warming; it is one of the most biodiverse ecosystems on the planet, home to millions of people and a source of freshwater for millions more," said Sebastian Troëng, CEO of Conservation International. "This collaboration will help demonstrate what is possible when we come together in pursuit of a shared goal: conserving nature for people. Together with Indigenous Peoples and local communities, who steward more than 25 percent of this biome, we hope to protect more of this tropical rainforest and help secure a healthy future both for the communities that depend on it and for global well-being."

Óscar García Maceiras, CEO of Inditex, framed the investment as part of the company's broader environmental commitments. "Taking part in this project alongside Conservation International means contributing to the protection of a territory of enormous importance for biodiversity and for the communities that depend on it," he said. "Protecting biodiversity is essential to maintaining the balance of ecosystems and addressing the challenges posed by climate change."

The Amazon commitment builds on an existing relationship between the two organizations. Inditex and Conservation International previously worked together on the Mountains to Mangroves project, developing conservation and restoration strategies for the Eastern Himalayas across Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal. In 2023, Inditex also joined the Regenerative Fund for Nature, committing 15 million euros to regenerative agriculture and livestock practices.

Funding for the new Amazon initiative comes from charges Inditex has applied to paper shopping bags and envelopes in its stores since 2021, a policy introduced to encourage reusable alternatives. The company said the project complements other environmental work, including sanitation improvements in Southeast Asia with Water.org and ecosystem restoration efforts with WWF across Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America.

Inditex is the parent company of Zara, Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka and Lefties, among others.