Inditex maintains its commitment to the US: first standalone Zara Man and flagship in San Francisco

Madrid – Amidst a macroeconomic and geopolitical backdrop where trade tensions instigated by the US government threaten to significantly impact the operations of multinationals like Inditex. During the Spanish company's latest annual general meeting on Tuesday, chief executive officer Óscar García Maceiras was clear and firm on the matter: “We are maintaining our strategy in the United States”.

Inditex will maintain its selective growth strategy in the US despite trade tensions. The company's management stated that its diversified business model, encompassing various formats, channels, and countries of origin and manufacturing, prepares it for market uncertainties. Inditex plans new store openings in the US in 2025, including its first standalone Zara Man store and a flagship store in San Francisco.

During its 2025 annual general meeting, Inditex, which owns Zara, Bershka, and Massimo Dutti, addressed its US operations amid escalating trade tensions. The US has experienced economic instability since April 2, 2025, due to unpredictable tariff policies. These conditions present challenges for textile companies, including Inditex.

The US has been Inditex's second-largest global market since 2021, after Spain. The company’s chief executive officer highlighted the competitive advantage of its diversified business model during the 2024 financial results presentation in March. This advantage was reiterated at the 2025 annual general meeting.

During the question-and-answer session, the chief executive officer stated that the company's business model promotes diversification across commercial formats, physical and online channels, operations in 97 countries with physical stores and 214 via online platforms, and manufacturing in nearly 50 different origins. This diversification is considered a factor in the company’s preparedness for market uncertainties.

Inditex will continue its strategy of selective growth in the US, approaching expansion "project by project". The company has operated in the US since 1989, opening its first Zara store in New York that year.

New store openings and flagship locations

Inditex has ongoing commercial projects in the US, scheduled for completion within the 2025 financial year. These include the relocation of the Zara store in Hudson Yards, New York; a second Zara store in Boston at Cambridge Side; and a new Zara flagship store in Los Angeles at The Grove.

Additional planned openings for 2025 include a new Zara store at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas; the first standalone Zara Man store in Costa Mesa, California, opening after the summer; Inditex's first store in North Carolina, in Charlotte, expanding its US operations to 26 states; and a new Zara flagship store in Union Square, San Francisco. The San Francisco flagship aims to reinforce the group's presence in California.

The company plans to continue identifying new projects and potentially entering new US states and regions, aligning with its growth strategy. This approach reinforces Inditex's commitment to the US market.