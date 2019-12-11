Inditex nine months profit climbs 12 percent

The company said on Wednesday its nine months net profit grew. Revenues surged by 8 percent from the same period last year.

The company's net profit for nine months was 2,720 million euros, increased from 2,438 million euros a year earlier. Revenues increased to 19,820 million euros.

Inditex (BME: ITX) is one of the world's largest fashion retailers. Inditex designs, manufactures and distributes apparel for its own brands of which Zara is the best known. Other Inditex brand and retail names are Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe. Founded in 1975 by Amancio Ortega, the Spain-based company has 7000 stores throughout the world.

As of 2019, Inditex has more than 174,400 employees and operates over 7,500 stores.

