Inditex plans Lefties brand expansion to compete with fast fashion rivals

Zara owner Inditex is believed to be setting about on a major expansion plan for its low-priced label Lefties in a bid to bulk up against competition from fast fashion rivals.

Lefties is understood to be a key part of the Spanish fashion conglomerate’s strategy to bolster its budget ranges, according to Reuters, which said that the brand’s current growth reflects the group’s mission to secure a larger foothold in the low-price market.

Lefties first started off as an outlet for Zara leftovers, but has since expanded to over 17 countries, including in Romania, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and its home country of Spain, where Lefties currently operates 25 stores.

The emphasis on Lefties reportedly comes as a counter to the rise of Shein in the region, where shopper numbers for the Chinese retailer have grown from 421,000 five years ago to 5.2 million in 2023, according to Kantar figures seen by Reuters.

Meanwhile, Lefties accumulated around five million customers in 2023, more than its sister brand Zara and a significant step up from around 3.5 million shoppers in 2019.

Additionally, its presence in several emerging markets suggests Inditex’s strategy revolves around catering to customers that are less willing to pay for Zara, Swetha Ramachandran, a portfolio manager at Inditex investor Artemis Fund Managers, told the media outlet.