Inditex posts 6.22 billion euro profit in 2025 and 3.19 percent sales growth

Madrid – Inditex, the parent company of fashion chains including Zara, Bershka, and Massimo Dutti, released its consolidated results for the 2025 fiscal year earlier today. The period ran from February 1, 2025, to January 31, 2026. As expected, the company completed the year by registering new record highs in both sales and profits.

Inditex net profit increases to 6.22 billion euros

According to information submitted this morning to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), Inditex closed its latest fiscal year with total sales of 39.86 billion euros (46.30 billion dollars). This figure represents an increase of 3.19 percent compared to the 38.63 billion euros in sales from the 2024 financial year. Management noted this increase rises to 7 percent at constant exchange rates.

While sales fell just short of the 40 billion euro mark, profit for 2025 surpassed the 6 billion euro threshold. The group recorded a net profit of 6.22 billion euros, representing growth of 5.84 percent compared to the 5.88 billion euro net profit recorded at the end of the previous fiscal year.

“These results reflect the ability of our teams to honour the trust that millions of customers place in our eight commercial formats every day,” stated Óscar García Maceiras, chief executive officer of Inditex, in a statement provided by management. Maceiras added that connecting with customers, understanding their desires, and offering the best product and a unique experience is the foundation underpinning expectations for long-term growth.

Generalised growth by chain and soaring sales in Asia

Throughout the 2025 financial year, Zara remained the largest source of revenue for Inditex. This includes Zara, Zara Home, and Lefties, with annual sales of 28.05 billion euros. Following this are Bershka, with sales of 3.29 billion euros; Stradivarius, with 3.00 billion euros; Pull&Bear, with 2.55 billion euros; Massimo Dutti, with 2.02 billion euros; and Oysho, with sales of 960 million euros. Oysho experienced the highest increase in turnover in 2025.

Regarding regional performance, sales in Europe are estimated to have fallen slightly to around 26.79 billion euros. There was growth in Spain to 6.34 billion euros and a contraction in turnover in the rest of the region's markets to 20.66 billion euros. Meanwhile, in the Americas, sales grew slightly to around 7.10 billion euros. In Asia and the rest of the smaller markets where the multinational operates, turnover soared to around 5.98 billion euros.

Management noted that growth was positive across all formats and all geographical areas at constant exchange rates.

2.3 billion investment and dividend increase

Looking ahead to the new financial year, Inditex has announced an ordinary investment programme of around 2.3 billion euros for 2026. This will be aimed at optimising its physical and e-commerce retail networks. A dividend payment of 1.75 euros per share will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting, based on the 2025 results. This is composed of an ordinary dividend of 1.20 euros and an extraordinary dividend of 0.55 euros. The first half will be paid on May 4, 2026, and the second on November 2, 2026.

As a first update on performance in the new fiscal year, a sales increase of 9 percent at constant exchange rates was reported for the period between February 1 and March 8. Inditex forecasts a 1 percent impact from exchange rates on sales for the whole of 2026. The company expects to complete the year with a stable gross margin and aims to leverage the long-term growth opportunity it sees for the group, given its low market share in a sector that remains highly fragmented.