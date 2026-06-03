Inditex reports best first quarter in its history with sales of 8.75 billion euros

Madrid – Spanish fashion multinational Inditex group reported its results for the first quarter of 2026 earlier today. The company, which owns chains such as Zara, Bershka and Massimo Dutti, completed the three-month period from February 1 to April 30 by recording its best first-quarter results in its history.

According to information submitted by the Spanish group's management to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), Inditex reported first-quarter sales totalling 8.75 billion euros (10.17 billion dollars). This amount represents a 5.75 percent increase from the 8.27 billion euros invoiced by the company during the same period in 2025. The group, chaired by Marta Ortega, has consequently delivered the best first quarter in its history, setting a new record for the first three months of a financial year. This is a very positive result, particularly as the company estimates that at constant exchange rates, sales would have seen even stronger growth of 8.8 percent.

In line with this strong sales performance, Inditex reported a net profit of 1.38 billion euros for the same period. This figure represents a 5.36 percent increase compared to the 1.31 billion euros in net profit recorded during the same period last year. It also marks another new record for Inditex for a first quarter.

Reactivation of growth

A detailed breakdown of how the company's different chains contributed to these total revenue and profit figures is not yet available. This information will be released on September 9 with the publication of the first-half results. However, the figures announced today clearly show a revival in Inditex's performance in both sales and profits compared to the latest financial data released by the Spanish fashion multinational.

Regarding sales performance, the 5.75 percent growth recorded at the start of the 2026 financial year significantly surpasses the 1.52 percent experienced during the same period last year. This growth is also higher than the 4.88 percent recorded in the third quarter, which was the highest of the entire financial year. Furthermore, it exceeds the 3.19 percent growth with which the company concluded the last fiscal year of 2025, achieving total sales of 39.86 billion euros.

Similarly, in terms of profitability, the 5.36 percent growth rate comfortably surpasses the 0.46 percent recorded in the first quarter of 2025 compared to 2024. It is, however, lower than the 12.77 percent growth seen in the fourth quarter of 2025. Inditex completed that year with a 5.84 percent increase in net profit, amounting to 6.22 billion euros.

Outlook for 2026

Looking ahead to the rest of the financial year, the initial estimate for the start of the second quarter shows sales at constant exchange rates between May 1 and June 1 maintaining a year-over-year growth rate of 11.5 percent. For the full 2026 financial year, Inditex reiterates its forecast of a stable gross margin (+/- 50 basis points) and anticipates a currency impact of -1 percent on sales.

In summary Inditex achieved its best-ever first-quarter results in 2026, with sales of 8.75 billion euros and a net profit of 1.38 billion euros.

These results represent significant growth in sales (5.75 percent) and net profit (5.36 percent) compared to the same period in 2025, surpassing the growth rates recorded during the same first quarter of the previous year.

The company maintains its outlook for 2026 and reports an 11.5 percent increase in sales at the start of the second quarter, at constant exchange rates.