Inditex set to bring Bershka to India this November

Inditex-owned Bershka is believed to be close to debuting in the Indian market following the success of its sister brands Zara and Massimo Dutti in the region. A source for India Retailing told the industry publication that the brand’s first store is scheduled to open November 1 within the Phoenix Palladium mall in Mumbai.

While the media outlet had already speculated this next move for Bershka back in 2022, parent company Inditex had only just confirmed such plans in its latest annual report, in which it stated that it was pursuing India for both a Bershka and Zara Home expansion. India Retailing added that such efforts could also extend to Pull&Bear, for which Inditex is believed to be mulling a 2025 debut.

Inditex had first entered India as a whole in 2010 with its core Zara brand, which quickly experienced widespread and profitable success in the country, evidence of which continued into FY24. With its growing population of young consumers, India has slowly become a point of interest for such brands, making it a lucrative region for global expansion plans for international names.

The likes of Shein, Asos, Next and Tendam, for example, have each recently confirmed entry into the market, largely through partnerships with third-party giants, such as Reliance Retail or Myntra which typically oversee online and physical store operations. Others like H&M and Uniqlo have already existed in India for lengthy periods of time, and have also set about further expansion plans for the year ahead.