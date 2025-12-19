Inditex shares hit record high as investor confidence strengthens

Inditex, the Spanish fashion group behind brands including Zara and Massimo Dutti, hit a new all-time high on Thursday, surpassing the record set in December last year and underlining the strong momentum behind the company. The stock climbed to as much as 56.38 euro per share, buoyed by better-than-expected quarterly results and growing confidence among international investors.

The rally was further supported by an upgrade from Jefferies, which reiterated its “buy” recommendation and raised its price target to 67 euros per share. The US investment bank pointed to the strength of Inditex’s business model, its operational discipline and continued investment in stores and technology, factors it believes will continue to widen the group’s competitive edge into 2026.

Since the beginning of December, shares in the Zara owner have staged a sharp rally, gaining more than +14 per cent over the month and cementing a double-digit rise year on year. Analysts say a more favourable regulatory backdrop in Europe, combined with Inditex’s ability to deliver profitable growth in a tougher consumer environment, reinforces its standing as one of the most resilient names in global retail.

Originally published on FashionUnited.ES by Jaime Martínez, this article has been adapted for an international audience by Alicia Reyes Sarmiento.