Inditex shares reach new all-time highs, up +40 percent over 12 months

Madrid – Kicking off what is already shaping up to be a particularly good summer for Inditex, the Spanish fashion multinational, owner of popular chains such as Zara, Bershka and Massimo Dutti, has started this August with its shares hitting new all-time highs. This stock market push has, in turn, led the company to also set a new record for market capitalisation, once again surpassing 180 billion euros in market value.

As reported by FashionUnited just a week ago, Inditex shares are being “pressured” by the latest valuations from analysts at firms such as Bank of America and Barclays. Against this backdrop, the Spanish company's shares broke their own valuation records during the trading session on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. Inditex shares opened higher at 58.06 euros (67 dollars) per share, soared to an intraday high of 58.44 euros, and ultimately closed the day at 58.18 euros per share.

The intraday high of 58.44 euros has now become the new all-time high for the Spanish fashion multinational's shares, pending how the stock evolves over the next few trading days. This new record surpasses the previous all-time high of 58.28 euros per share by +0.27 percent, which was also an intraday high reached on February 19, 2026.

Meanwhile, the closing price of 58.18 euros on Tuesday, August 4, also became the highest price ever recorded for Inditex shares at the end of a trading day. This marked the first time since the company's IPO on May 23, 2001, that its shares closed above 58 euros. The previous record closing price was 57.92 euros per share, set on February 19.

More than +40 percent revaluation over 12 months

Taking the closing high of 58.18 euros on Tuesday as a reference point, the Spanish company's shares have now appreciated by +20 percent compared to the low of 48.48 euros at the close of trading on May 12. This appreciation stands at +2.97 percent compared to the 56.50 euros at which Inditex shares opened the 2026 trading year. The revaluation soars to +40.67 percent compared to the 41.36 euros at which the company's shares closed on August 4, 2025.

As a result of this cumulative appreciation over the last 12 months, Inditex's market value has increased from 132.91 billion euros on August 4, 2025, to a market capitalisation of 181.22 billion euros. This value naturally represents a new all-time high for Inditex, which once again surpasses the 180 billion euro capitalisation mark, a threshold it had not crossed since February 19.

With an upward potential of up to +8 percent

Considering the latest valuations of the company and its share price by the various financial analysts who follow Inditex, including those from Bank of America and Barclays, the average target price for the Spanish company's shares is currently 59.54 euros per share. With this new high, the Zara owner's shares are approaching this figure, with a current upward potential reduced to just +2.34 percent.

However, looking beyond the consensus valuation of analysts, the Spanish company's shares still have an upward potential of +7.42 percent, up to the 62.50 euros per share target set by Barclays analysts in their latest update on Inditex, published on July 27. This potential appreciation rises to +8 percent, compared to the 63 euros per share target maintained by analysts at the investment bank RBC Capital Markets.