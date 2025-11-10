Inside Out acquires responsible fashion brand The Simple Folk

Inside Out LLC, the purpose-driven company founded by environmental advocate and entrepreneur Suzy Amis Cameron, has acquired responsible fashion and lifestyle brand The Simple Folk for an undisclosed amount, as it looks to advance ethical fashion and family wellbeing.

In a statement, Inside Out said the move would open a new chapter for US-based The Simple Folk, which has become known for its organic womenswear, childrenswear and baby clothing, and strengthen “its mission to support families worldwide in their aspiration for a healthier, more responsible lifestyle, beginning with the clothes they wear”.

The acquisition falls under Inside Out’s Fashion, Textiles and Home (IO FTH) vertical, led by chief executive Matteo Ward, which sits alongside the holding company's five other divisions: IO Food, IO Media, IO Education, IO Wellness and IO Science, Research and Technology.

The Simple Folk joins Inside Out’s other investments, including UK-based brand Sheep Inc., which has a fully traceable supply chain and recently opened its debut store in London, and WRÅD, the consulting studio co-founded by Matteo Ward. All acquisitions that Inside Out states are aligned with its “ethos and purpose”.

On the acquisition, Cameron, founder and chief executive of Inside Out, said: “Inside Out is about reimagining how business interacts with both people and planet. We found a lot of potential in The Simple Folk’s genuine connection to its community.

“By welcoming the brand into our ecosystem, we are proud to strengthen and evolve its commitment to care, quality, integrity, and innovation, while inspiring greater awareness around textiles, health, and wellbeing.”

The Simple Folk joins Inside Out LLC portfolio

With The Simple Folk, Inside Out states it is strengthening its commitment to reshaping the fashion industry by prioritising care, responsibility, and ecological sensitivity, “measuring success not only in profits, but in trust built, lives improved, and natural systems restored”.

Moving forward, the responsible fashion brand will be led by newly appointed chief executive Luis Gamardo, and benefit from Inside Out’s cross-sector expertise and research, its global reach, and its long-term commitment to investing in sustainability-driven innovation. Integration into the group it adds will also unlock new opportunities for collaboration across sectors.

“The Simple Folk has always believed clothing is more than fabric - it’s a reflection of principle and care,” added Gamardo. “Becoming part of Inside Out allows us to scale this vision globally, supported by a collective that shares our values and is dedicated to shaping a thriving future for generations to come.”

The Simple Folk will work with consulting studio WRÅD, which was acquired by Inside Out earlier this year, to align the brand’s growth trajectory with Inside Out’s ‘Towards a Thriving Future’ impact framework.

Ward added: “At Inside Out Fashion, Textiles & Home we work at the intersection of planetary and human health. With The Simple Folk we get to do so for a particularly relevant and sensitive audience, families and children, leading the shift toward a healthier and more ethical lifestyles.”