Insights from PwC: The mindset of supply chain managers

Audit firm PwC surveyed 610 supply chain and operations managers about the digital transformation of supply chains. The aim was to identify their priorities and tensions, as the supply chain is still perceived as a cost centre, not a strategic lever.

While the "Digital Trends in Opérations Survey 2025" report does not directly address the fashion sector, certain elements are highly transferable. Here are the main ones:

Raw materials, artificial intelligence, geopolitical pressures: a vast majority of managers are struggling

Tensions regarding the costs of raw materials 90 percent of businesses anticipate an increase in supplier and raw material costs. 82 percent of those surveyed are experiencing difficulties in reconciling immediate needs with a long-term vision. 68 percent consider these tensions manageable, while 14 percent describe them as severe.

Experimentation with AI in value chains 92 percent believe that their technology investments have not yielded the expected results. 47 percent cite integration complexity and 44 percent cite data problems. 57 percent use AI partially or fully (forecasting, planning, transparency). 47 percent of companies are focusing on recruitment and training in tech/AI. On this subject, FashionUnited noted that in terms of traceability, declarations alone are no longer sufficient, hence the implementation of "Supply Chain Intelligence" by Fairly Made. 53 percent use AI to anticipate and mitigate supply chain disruptions. 31 percent are experimenting with these uses.

Geopolitical pressures 87 percent see geopolitical risks as an incentive for greater operational flexibility. 91 percent of managers plan to significantly adjust their strategy due to changes in US trade policy.

The Digital Trends in Opérations Survey 2025 covers the following sectors: manufacturing; consumer goods; technology and telecommunications; energy, resources and utilities; pharmaceuticals; and life sciences.