Insolvency wave at gerry weber: Austrian subsidiary declared insolvent

Following insolvencies in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands, insolvency proceedings have now also been opened for Gerry Weber in Austria. As announced on Friday by the Alpenländische Kreditorenverband (AKV), corresponding proceedings were initiated at the Commercial Court of Vienna regarding the assets of Gerry Weber Vertriebs GmbH. At the time of the insolvency opening, the Austrian subsidiary employed three members of staff.

The company cited the insolvency of the parent company, Gerry Weber International GmbH, which had filed for insolvency proceedings at the beginning of March, as the reason for the application. As a result of the parent group's financial difficulties, management decided to discontinue the operative business of several subsidiaries, including the Austrian one, and to stop supplying them with goods.

The situation in the Netherlands is different. There, according to insolvency administrator Marc van Zanten, the supply of new goods to the shops was secured “until further notice,” as reported in April. In the meantime, the availability of goods in the Dutch branches had even been expanded, as there was “great demand for Gerry Weber products,” according to van Zanten.

Insolvency wave at gerry weber continues

The AKV also published details on the financial situation of the Austrian company. According to this, there are currently liabilities of 213,000 euros from ongoing business activities, spread across 22 creditors. In addition, the company has assumed a guarantee within the framework of the so-called ‘GWI Facilities Agreement’, which relates to liabilities of the group to a financial investor. This results in additional claims of 46.9 million euros, which, according to the statement, could be called in at any time.

The current development is part of a long-lasting crisis at the fashion company. Gerry Weber had already filed for its third insolvency within six years in March. In 2019, after failed negotiations with banks and creditors, the company had to file for insolvency for the first time. The proceedings were opened in April of the same year. Shortly before that, the German retail subsidiary had already filed for insolvency, a fate that has now befallen it again. After the conclusion of the proceedings at that time, the company succeeded in making a temporary fresh start. However, as early as April 2023, Gerry Weber International AG was again forced to take restructuring measures and initiated a restructuring of the German retail business.

Since March 2025, further insolvency applications have been announced. In addition to the Austrian company, three other subsidiaries have also filed for insolvency at the Bielefeld District Court, including the Dutch subsidiary Gerry Weber Retail B.V and the Belgian branch.