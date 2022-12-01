Inspecs appoints two new non-exec directors and CEO to strengthen board

Eyewear manufacture Inspecs Group has announced the appointment of two new non-executive directors, Shaun Smith and Hugo Adams, and a new CEO, Richard Peck, effective today, in a bid to strengthen its board and assist in the delivery of its strategic goals.

Smith has previously served in CFO roles at Norcros and Aga Rangemaster Group, where he was credited with overseeing the transformation of the business into an international brand-led retail group.

Adams boasts over 25 years of experience working in consumer brands, including The Body Shop and Marks & Spencer, where he managed the retailer’s business across Europe and the Middle East.

He has also served on the executive board of Superdry and, most recently, was the CEO of Start-Rite Shoes.

On their appointments, both Smith and Adams will join Inspecs’ Audit & Risk and Remuneration & Nomination Committees. Adams will also join the newly formed Environmental, Social and Governance committee.

Richard Peck, who previously served on Inspecs’ board as a non-executive director, will be assuming the role of group CEO.

Prior to joining Inspecs, Peck held the position of managing director of Luxottica Retail Northern Europe and managing director of David Clulow opticians.