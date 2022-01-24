Instagram to introduce trial subscription service for creators

Social media giant Instagram has revealed a new way it plans to help creators make a living through its platform, with the trial launch of its monetisation feature Instagram Subscriptions.

The service will allow creators to grow their monthly income by offering subscribers exclusive content and benefits through the app.

The implementation will be similar to that of Facebook’s subscription service, launched in 2020, which received positive feedback and has ultimately led to the launch through Instagram.

A handful of creators will test the service and be provided with the option to select a monthly price point, unlock a ‘subscribe’ button and offer a number of benefits to their subscribers, including exclusive live videos, stories and identifiable badges.

On the implementation, Bunnymichael, an account taking part in the trial, said in a statement: “Having subscriptions on Instagram makes building a more intimate relationship with my followers and fans possible. I am so excited to nurture those connections and make a lasting impact that will help keep my work sustainable.”

Like Facebook’s service, Meta, the parent company of the two social media platforms, has said it will not collect any fees from creators using the service until 2023 at the earliest. The move is part of Instagram’s belief that creators need to have more control over their business as it looks to continue building the tools to allow them to do so, both online and offline.