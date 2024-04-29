Inter Parfums Q1 sales grow 4 percent

Inter Parfums first quarter net sales rose to 324 million dollars, up 4 percent compared to the same quarter of 2023.

Commenting on the trading results, Jean Madar, chairman & chief executive officer of Inter Parfums, said: “With ongoing momentum in the fragrance market and favourable initial shipments of Lacoste and Cavalli fragrances, we delivered another record in first quarter sales.”

“Our European based operations net sales were flat compared to the exceptional sales performance achieved by our established brands during the first quarter of 2023. Of our three largest brands, Coach fragrance sales rose 5 percent in the quarter. As expected, Jimmy Choo and Montblanc declined in fragrance sales, following their impressive 63 percent and 28 percent growth rates during the same period last year, respectively,” added Madar.

The company’s US based operations reported 18 percent sales growth in the first quarter primarily driven by Donna Karan/DKNY and Guess, with comparable quarter sales growing 44 percent and 21 percent, respectively. The successful launch of Roberto Cavalli, in combination with the start of distribution of European based brands by our Italian subsidiary, contributed 9 percent growth.

Commenting on the outlook, Madar further said: “We are confident in our dynamic market positioning and remain optimistic about our ability to continue to gain market share within this growing market; as such, we are reaffirming our 2024 net sales guidance of 1.45 billion dollars.”