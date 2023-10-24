Inter Parfums reports strong Q3 trading results

Inter Parfums, Inc. third quarter net sales rose to 368 million dollars, up 31 percent compared to the same quarter of 2022.

Commenting on the trading update, Jean Madar, chairman & CEO of Inter Parfums, stated: “Strong market conditions, in combination with increased market share driven by new product launches, brand extensions, and the continued popularity of our legacy scents, led to 31 percent sales growth for the total company during the third quarter, and 27 percent on a year-to-date basis.”

The company’s Europe-based operations grew sales by 18 percent to 233 million dollars during the third quarter, and all of its brands achieved top line growth. Sales of the three largest brands, Coach, Montblanc, and Jimmy Choo increased by 32 percent, 20 percent and 6 percent, respectively.

“Our more recent launches, including Jimmy Choo Rose Passion, Montblanc Signature Absolue and Explorer Platinum, and Coach Green and Love have continued to be strong performers. Our mid-sized brands, Lanvin, Kate Spade, Rochas, Van Cleef & Arpels, and Karl Lagerfeld also achieved sales growth,” Madar added.

Within the U.S. based operations, the company’s 64 percent growth during the third quarter to 135 million dollars was primarily driven by strong performances in Donna Karan/DKNY, Guess and Ferragamo. These brands saw 230 percent, 59 percent and 55 percent growth, respectively.

Madar further said: “We are continuing to dedicate appropriate resources to ensure maximum effort and output for our licensors, suppliers, distributors, and manufacturers, particularly as we head into the holiday season. We believe we are well positioned to meet the demand of our retailers and consumers on our way to another record year.”