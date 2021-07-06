International Woolmark Prize opens 2022 applications

Woolmark has opened the search for the next talent to follow in the footsteps of Matty Bovan, for its 2022 International Woolmark Prize. The International Woolmark Prize is the world's most prestigious award for rising fashion stars that showcase ‘the beauty and versatility of Australian Merino wool.

To apply, designers must have been producing commercially available apparel for a minimum of 2 years and a maximum of 8 years, at the time of submitting an application. In addition, the rules state that the designer should have “consistent experience” in working with and promoting best practices across apparel supply chains, show a yearly growth in sales, and demonstrate the innovative use of fabrics and textiles.

All applications will be reviewed by Woolmark’s advisory council of industry experts. They will select six finalists from the hundreds of applications. These six finalists will then go on to compete for the International Woolmark Prize and Karl Lagerfeld Award for Innovation.

Emerging designers can apply for the International Woolmark Prize 2022

The finalists will also take part in The Woolmark Company’s Innovation Academy, an 18-month education and mentoring programme, which will offer access to International Woolmark Prize partners and advisors supporting product development, research and development, business and sustainability strategies to assist in the development of their collections and brands.

Each finalist will receive 60,000 Australian dollars, approximately 45,000 US dollars to develop a capsule collection that highlights the versatility, innovative nature and eco-credentials of Merino wool. With the overall winner awarded 200,000 Australian dollars, approximately 150,000 US dollars.

In addition, the winner of the Karl Lagerfeld Award for Innovation will receive a prize fund of 100,000 Australian dollars, approximately 60,000 US dollars. Winners and finalists will also have the opportunity to have their Merino wool capsule collections commercialised and sold in the world’s top boutiques and department stores through the International Woolmark Prize’s retail partner network.

This year, British designer Matty Bovan was crowned the winner of the 2021 International Woolmark Prize and won the Karl Lagerfeld Award for Innovation.

Applications for the 2022 International Woolmark Prize closes on July 31, 2021.