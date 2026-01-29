Interparfums acquires David Beckham and Nautica fragrance licences

Interparfums, which produces fragrances for brands including Jimmy Choo and Coach, announced on Thursday the acquisition of two additional licences for David Beckham and Nautica.

“Interparfums today announced the signing of an exclusive 20-year global licence agreement with David Beckham for the creation, development, production and distribution of fragrances,” the group stated in a press release issued overnight between Wednesday and Thursday.

“I am delighted to announce my partnership with Interparfums to evolve my fragrances over the long term,” said the retired English footballer in the press release. “With their world-class team, we will create distinctive and timeless products,” he added.

Interparfums expects this new licence to generate total annual sales exceeding 50 million dollars in the first few years under its management.

A new “signature” fragrance will be unveiled by the end of 2029.

The head of Authentic Brands Group (ABG), the current owner of the David Beckham brand, stated: “Given the incredible success Interparfums has had with Guess fragrances, we are confident they will bring the same level of creativity, quality and long-term value to the Beckham brand.”

ABG also owns the Nautica brand, which is subject to an agreement unveiled the same day for the creation, production and sale of its fragrances for 20 years.

The group aims to achieve annual sales of 70 million dollars with this brand in the first few years.

The acquisition amounts for the licences have not been disclosed.

On January 22, Interparfums announced that its 2025 sales increased by 2.1 percent to 899 million euros (1,075 million dollars). The group anticipates an operating margin “between 19 and 19.5 percent”, despite challenges in the US market.