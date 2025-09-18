Interparfums ends Rochas fashion line to focus on fragrance business

Interparfums SA is discontinuing the Rochas ready-to-wear line. This was announced by WWD, which also stated that the autumn/winter 2025 collection, presented last March, was the brand's last. This decision, made by the fragrance group, marks a refocus on its core business.

Strategic refocus

Owner of the French fashion house since 2015, Interparfums justified this decision by its desire to concentrate on its core business of fragrances and beauty products. According to the US media outlet, Rochas fragrances generated sales of 19.8 million euros in the first half of 2025, driven by classics such as Eau de Rochas and Mademoiselle Rochas.

Rochas was founded one hundred years ago by Marcel Rochas in Paris. Its fashion activity was first suspended after the couturier's death in 1955. The brand then focused on its fragrances before relaunching the fashion division. However, it never managed to establish itself permanently.

In 2021, the house appointed the young designer Charles de Vilmorin as creative director before dismissing him a few seasons later, in 2023.

In the first half of 2025, Interparfums published solid financial results. Consolidated turnover amounted to 447 million euros, in line with the company's forecasts.