Intersport advertises in EA Sports FC 25

Intersport now also advertises at digital football matches.

The sports retail group Intersport International Corporation (IIC), the international umbrella organization of the national Intersport associations based in Switzerland, has entered into a partnership with the US game developer Electronic Arts (EA) for the football simulator EA Sports FC 25, the German association Intersport Deutschland eG announced on Friday. From September 27, Intersport can be seen on the game's virtual advertising boards.

With this cooperation, the Intersport Group wants to appeal to a digitally savvy audience that values ​​both sport and the digital experiences associated with it. It is part of the “Grow Together Fast” growth strategy launched last year, which aims to accelerate the group's growth and strengthen customer loyalty through innovative business models and omnichannel excellence.

